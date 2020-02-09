Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

BUD stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

