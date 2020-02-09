Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

