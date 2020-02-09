Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,167 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.85 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

