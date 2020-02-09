Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Prudential Public by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Prudential Public by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Shares of Prudential Public stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. Prudential Public Limited has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.