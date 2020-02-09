Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

TRV stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

