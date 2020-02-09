Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $71.02 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

