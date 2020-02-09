Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,788 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $32.84 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. Analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

