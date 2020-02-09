Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,647 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 694,582 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 980,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 822,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

