Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Gentex by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 10,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 945,990 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

