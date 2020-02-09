Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,164 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Ternium worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TX opened at $21.52 on Friday. Ternium SA has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

