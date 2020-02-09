Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

NYSE KO opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

