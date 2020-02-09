Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after acquiring an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Best Buy by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 343,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 242,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 208.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 239,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.