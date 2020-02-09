Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

PAC stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

