Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after acquiring an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 428,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after acquiring an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in McKesson by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,491,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,749,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $161.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

