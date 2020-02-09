Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

