Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

