Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 168.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $4,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $3,026,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 91.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

