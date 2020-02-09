Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

