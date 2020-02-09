Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 201,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,392,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.64 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

