Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 23,099 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,099 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

UL opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $64.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

