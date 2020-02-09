Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 7,749 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

