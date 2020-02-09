Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

