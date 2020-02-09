Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pentair worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

