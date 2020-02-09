Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $17.28 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

