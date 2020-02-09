Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $166.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

