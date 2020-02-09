Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,880 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 406,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 504,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

FCAU stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

