Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

LYB stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

