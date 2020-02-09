Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

