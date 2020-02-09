Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,206.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

FFIV opened at $123.58 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

