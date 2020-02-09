Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 25,352 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

