Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 264,722 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 264,722 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 6,081,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

