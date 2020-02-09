Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 26,952 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,952 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $70.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.