Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 31,208 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,208 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC raised its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Xerox by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,995,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 452,249 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Xerox by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 304,505 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $9,514,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

XRX stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

