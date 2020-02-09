Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $55.59 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

