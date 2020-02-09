Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Nucor stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

