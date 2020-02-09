Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 47,129 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,608 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 47,129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $132,566,000 after buying an additional 584,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 517,139 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,342 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $47.04 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.