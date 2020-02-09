Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $111.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.