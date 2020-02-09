Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 95,471 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95,471 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in China Mobile by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of CHL stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

