Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NIC worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIC by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 77,965 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 177,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

