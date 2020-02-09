FujiCoin (FJC) Achieves Market Cap of $255,843.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $255,843.00 and $15.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,059.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.02252400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.04422593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00757802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00843917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00114272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009537 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00693114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,544,955,604 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

