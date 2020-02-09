Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0760

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046356 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00062886 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00079748 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,132.51 or 1.00619131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000620 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,579,876 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

