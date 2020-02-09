Fundamentun LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $185.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

