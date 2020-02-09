FunFair Price Tops $0.0038 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, FunFair has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and $518,227.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, C2CX, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.03400370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00237160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00136999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002699 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, C2CX, Binance, LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Radar Relay and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

