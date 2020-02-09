FUTURAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,007.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $6,007.00 and approximately $61,815.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00398164 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042594 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009990 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012671 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.