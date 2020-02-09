FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered by Analyst

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ring Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

REI opened at $2.11 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 463,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ring Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

