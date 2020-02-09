GAMB (GMB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,562.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $513,692.00 and approximately $5,562.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05770082 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00120905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003112 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

