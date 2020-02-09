GameCredits Trading Down 7.2% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Crex24. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $49,414.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00760191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007555 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, Coinrail and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

