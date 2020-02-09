Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

GAMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Malcolm Goddard purchased 53,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) per share, for a total transaction of £636,660 ($837,490.13). Also, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70). In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,975 shares of company stock worth $191,820,788.

Shares of GAMA traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,360 ($17.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,361.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,187.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 780 ($10.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

