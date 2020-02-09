GAPS Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00062367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $63.02 million and $1.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,181.62 or 1.00486117 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000638 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

