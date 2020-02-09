Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Cap Achieves $32,918.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 29% against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $32,918.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,230,963 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

